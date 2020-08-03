No more Phillies positive, will play Yankees

The Philadelphia Phillies received no new positive results in Sunday's round of coronavirus testing and will resume their season Monday when they play the Yankees in New York.

The team announced the latest test results Monday morning.

The Phillies will travel to New York and play two games there against the Yankees before the teams travel to Philadelphia for two more games starting Wednesday.

Philadelphia right-hander Jake Arrieta will make his season debut Monday against the Yankees, who will counter with ace Gerrit Cole.

The Phillies originally were slated to play the Marlins in a three-game series beginning Tuesday in Miami, but that series will be rescheduled.

The Phillies have not played since Aug. 26 against the Marlins.