On Aug. 4, 1993, Robin Ventura made the ill-advised decision to charge the mound against 46-year-old Nolan Ryan. (1:07)

Combat sports are among those that have returned post-coronavirus, but there's nothing like a good ol' baseball brawl.

One of the most famous took place on Aug. 4, 1993 -- 27 years ago today, hard as that is to believe.

Speaking of 27, Nolan Ryan was in the 27th and final year of his Hall of Fame career, pitching for the Texas Rangers. Ryan, age 46, was facing former All-Star and Gold Glover Robin Ventura, 20 years his junior, with the Chicago White Sox. Ryan plunked Ventura, and then this happened:

On This Date: Robin Ventura made the ill-advised decision to fight Nolan Ryan. pic.twitter.com/aB6CrHq6ft — ESPN (@espn) August 4, 2018

The elder statesman clearly got the better of this one. For more on Ryan vs. Ventura, including 13 things you should know, we've got you covered.