Jo Adell, one of the best prospects in the sport, will join the Los Angeles Angels for their six-game road trip, which begins Tuesday in Seattle, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Adell, 21, was ranked as the 10th-best prospect by ESPN in March and will probably play right field on a semiregular basis, though the left-handed-hitting Brian Goodwin might also factor in.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Adell is a dynamic athlete with elite power, quick hands, plus speed and improving defense. He put together a .289/.359/.475 slash line across three levels in the Angels' system last year, but his 94/30 strikeout-to-walk ratio and his struggles at the Triple-A level prompted the Angels to believe he needed more development.

Also relevant: By waiting to call him up now, the Angels can delay Adell's free agency by a year.

Adell joins an Angels team that has suffered through struggles from its group of relievers and has dropped seven of its first 10 games. Shohei Ohtani, their most talented starting pitcher, has recorded only five outs in his first two starts and had to undergo an MRI after complaining of discomfort in his pitching arm on Sunday. But the Angels are expected to activate Mike Trout off the paternity list on Tuesday, joining Adell to give them an exciting outfield.