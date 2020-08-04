St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina announced on social media Tuesday that he was one of the Cardinals to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Good morning, I am saddened to have tested positive for COVID-19, even after following the prevention recommendations," he wrote. "I'll do everything in my power to get back ASAP for Cardinals fans, St. Louis City and my teammates. As I recover, I request that you respect my and my families' privacy during my absence from the team. Blessings!!"

The Cardinals announced Tuesday that in addition to Molina, Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, Rangel Ravelo, Junior Fernandez, and Kodi Whitley also tested positive. A seventh player appears to have not given permission to the team to release his name.

MLB announced Monday that 13 members of the Cardinals organization had tested positive for coronavirus in the last week, including seven players and six staff members, resulting in the cancellation of the Cardinals series with the Tigers this week.