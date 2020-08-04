Marlins CEO Derek Jeter says players let their guard down but that there was no salacious activity upon review. (1:38)

The delay in the Miami Marlins' first game back after the team's coronavirus outbreak has been resolved, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Major League Baseball released a statement around three hours before the scheduled 7:35 p.m. ET start, saying the game "may be delayed as we await the final test results clearing the Marlins to resume play.''

Multiple coronavirus tests for the Marlins had come back inconclusive, but were rerun and all came back negative, the source said.

The Marlins, who haven't played a game since July 26, are now set to resume their season against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. At least 18 Marlins players, and 21 in the traveling party, tested positive after a series against the Philadelphia Phillies, forcing an eight-day hiatus that included nine missed games.

Tuesday's game is a makeup from July 29, which was supposed to be Baltimore's home opener. The Orioles instead played the New York Yankees.

Baseball reporter Craig Mish was first to report that the Marlins had been cleared to play.

