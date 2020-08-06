        <
          Indians, Reds take battle of Ohio from baseball field to Twitter

          10:00 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          The Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds are in the midst of a four-game, home-and-home series -- a pleasant addition to the revamped 60-game schedule -- and the battle of Ohio has produced some tight, exciting games. And that's not all.

          The teams also have engaged in a good-natured Twitter war, with Wednesday night's exchange the latest example.

          The Reds opened by taking a shot at the city of Cleveland, with the series moving to Cincy for Wednesday's game.

          Of course, the Indians weren't going to let things end that easily, hitting Cincinnati where it hurt by insulting the city's famous chili.