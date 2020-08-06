Indians, Reds take battle of Ohio from baseball field to Twitter

The Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds are in the midst of a four-game, home-and-home series -- a pleasant addition to the revamped 60-game schedule -- and the battle of Ohio has produced some tight, exciting games. And that's not all.

The teams also have engaged in a good-natured Twitter war, with Wednesday night's exchange the latest example.

The Reds opened by taking a shot at the city of Cleveland, with the series moving to Cincy for Wednesday's game.

Ahh, Cleveland. So nice, LeBron left it twice. pic.twitter.com/4kOttoLgod — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 5, 2020

They've never lost a game. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 5, 2020

Of course, the Indians weren't going to let things end that easily, hitting Cincinnati where it hurt by insulting the city's famous chili.