Friday's series opener between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed after at least one more positive COVID-19 test in the St. Louis clubhouse, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Cardinals have not played since July 29 due to positive coronavirus tests. The team previously announced that it had returned 13 positive tests from its traveling party, with seven of them coming from players.

The Cardinals had returned to the field for light workouts Wednesday after being cleared to travel back to St. Louis from Milwaukee late Tuesday.

Among the players who confirmed they tested positive for COVID-19 were two All-Stars, catcher Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong. All-Star right-hander Carlos Martinez also went on the injured list, though no reason was given. Infielders Rangel Ravelo and Edmundo Sosa and relievers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley also have been identified as testing positive.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said earlier this week that there is still some uncertainty about how the virus swept through the clubhouse, but the Cardinals believe it was introduced from someone asymptomatic who came in contact with the team.

The Athletic first reported that Friday's game had been postponed.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.