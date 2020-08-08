Rob Lowe trolls Houston Astros with asterisk hat

When last we saw actor and baseball cap enthusiast Rob Lowe, he was in the stands at the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

And he was wearing this hat:

Rob Lowe loves all 32 teams equally pic.twitter.com/RF9asBb2tA — Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) January 20, 2020

The "Brat Pack," "West Wing" and "Parks and Recreation" actor was properly roasted for wearing the nondescript NFL logo cap.

Lowe is also a Los Angeles Dodgers fan and was at the 2018 World Series where the Dodgers lost to the Houston Astros. Since then, it was revealed that the Astros were stealing signs and signaling to batters, sometimes by banging on a trash can.

After an investigation by Major League Baseball, Houston was fined $5 million and forfeited two years' worth of first- and second-round draft picks.

Those penalties have come with having to hear it from baseball fans, players and now Lowe for the cheating scandal.

Things you love to see:



Rob Lowe wearing a Houston Asterisks hat on the biggest podcast in the country pic.twitter.com/BC8eV5Sksn — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) August 7, 2020

Lowe appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast sporting the cap with a modified Astros logo showing an orange asterisk instead of a star.