New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton will get an MRI on his hamstring and could land on the injured list, manager Aaron Boone said Saturday.

In the second game of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays, Stanton walked in the fourth inning and advanced to second base after a wild pitch.

"When he moved up on the wild pitch, that's where it tightened up on him," Boone said after the 5-3 loss. "We're going to get an MRI, but it does look like it's an IL situation."

Stanton later scored in the fourth inning, but Mike Ford pinch hit for him in the sixth inning.

In 14 games this season, Stanton is batting .293 with three home runs and seven RBIs.

"Yeah it's tough, a guy that's starting out with MVP numbers, driving the ball, coming up in big situations for us. It's going to be a tough loss, however long he's out," teammate Aaron Judge said.