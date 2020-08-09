The Pittsburgh Pirates' flight to St. Louis on Sunday has been canceled and their game on Monday against the Cardinals has been postponed, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

By Sunday, the teams will have a better sense as to whether they'll play Tuesday and Wednesday, sources told Passan.

The Cardinals' three-game series against the Chicago Cubs this weekend was postponed after the league said two Cardinals players and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus from samples collected over the past two days.

In total, nine Cardinals players and seven staffers have tested positive since last week. The Cardinals haven't played since July 29.