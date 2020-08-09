The Pittsburgh Pirates' series this week against the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed because of the coronavirus, Major League Baseball announced.

The two teams were scheduled to play Monday through Wednesday in St. Louis.

The Cardinals' three-game series against the Chicago Cubs this weekend was also postponed after the league said two Cardinals players and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus from samples collected over the previous two days.

St. Louis hasn't played since July 29.

In total, nine Cardinals players and seven staffers have tested positive since last week.

