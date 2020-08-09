The Kansas City Royals have activated Hunter Dozier off the injured list after he missed the start of the season with the coronavirus.

Dozier had gone on the injured list July 22 after testing positive for COVID-19. He had told reporters that he did have some of the symptoms of the virus.

On Friday, manager Mike Matheny said Dozier was progressing at the club's alternate site.

"He's feeling good health-wise, and I think it's just that timing," Matheny said. "It just takes a little while."

Dozier, 28, is coming off a breakthrough season in which he hit 26 homers, tied for the American League lead in triples and had 84 RBIs.

In a corresponding move, the Royals placed outfielder Franchy Cordero on the injured list with a right wrist sprain.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.