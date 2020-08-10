Joe Kelly, the Los Angeles Dodgers' hard-throwing reliever, has been placed on the injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder, adding to the mounting list of injuries suffered by pitchers at the onset of this shortened season.

Kelly began the year with seven scoreless appearances, striking out five batters and allowing 10 baserunners in 6 1/3 innings. The 32-year-old right-hander was given an eight-game suspension 12 days ago for his role in a benches-clearing situation in Houston and is still waiting for a determination on his appeal.

The Dodgers replaced Kelly on the active roster with left-handed sidearm reliever Adam Kolarek. Days spent on the IL will not count toward Kelly's suspension.