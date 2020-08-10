The Texas Rangers signed infielder Derek Dietrich to a minor league contract on Monday and assigned him to their alternate training site.

Dietrich set a career high with 19 homers for the Reds last season but was granted his release by Cincinnati at the end of summer camp. He later joined the Chicago Cubs on a minor league deal but was released on Sunday at his request.

He missed the start of summer camp for the Reds after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins and has a career batting average of .246 with 79 home runs and 247 RBIs in 721 games.

Last season he appeared in games at second base, first base, third base and the outfield for the Reds.