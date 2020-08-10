The Arizona Diamondbacks placed left-hander Madison Bumgarner on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain Monday.

Bumgarner is 0-3 with Arizona after signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the team in December.

He allowed six runs and five hits in two innings, striking out two and walking two in a loss Sunday to the Padres. Afterward, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the 31-year-old Bumgarner exited after experiencing back spasms.

In the corresponding roster move Monday, the D-backs selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Jeremy Beasley.