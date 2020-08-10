Cleveland Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger will not make his scheduled Tuesday start after the team learned that he violated virus safety protocol while on the road in Chicago.

Clevinger is the second Indians pitcher in as many days to be cited by the team for violating protocol in Chicago. Zach Plesac had to drive back to Cleveland in a rental car on Sunday before the Indians wrapped up their series against the White Sox after he left the team hotel to go out Saturday.

Clevinger accompanied Plesac when he went out on Saturday in Chicago, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Clevinger flew home with the team, which did not know about his violation before the team departed.

In a statement Monday, the Indians said Clevinger will go into quarantine and undergo testing while away from his teammates.

Adam Plutko (1-0) will start Tuesday's series opener against the Cubs in Cleveland.