The Detroit Tigers placed first baseman C.J. Cron on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a sprained left knee.

The Tigers recalled infielder Willi Castro from their alternate training site in a corresponding move.

Cron exited the Tigers' 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox with the injury. He was struck by Danny Mendick's hard-hit grounder in the fourth inning and stayed down for a while. He eventually walked off with some assistance.

Detroit pitcher Daniel Norris made an acrobatic play, hustling over to retrieve the ball and retiring Mendick with a diving tag while Cron lay on the ground in pain.

The Tigers added Cron this offseason to provide more power in what was an anemic lineup in 2019. He's hitting .190 but does have four home runs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.