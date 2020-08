The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed opening day starting pitcher Joe Musgrove on the 10-day injured list because of right triceps inflammation.

The right-hander is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA this season.

He was scratched from his previous start because of what the team called ankle soreness.

Also Tuesday, Pittsburgh claimed right-hander Nick Tropeano off waivers from the New York Yankees, who had designated him for assignment.