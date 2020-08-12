Cleveland Indians starter Adam Plutko made it clear after Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs that teammates Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac have some making up to do to win back trust.

The Indians played for the first time since it was revealed that Clevinger and Plesac violated team rules by leaving the team's Chicago hotel over the weekend. Both are being quarantined, though the Indians don't think they were near anyone with COVID-19 when they ventured out.

Clevinger was scheduled to face the Cubs, but his risky behavior landed him on the restricted list and in the doghouse. Plesac also was placed on the restricted list.

"They hurt us bad," said Plutko, who started for Clevinger and took the loss after allowing one earned run in four innings. "They lied to us. They sat here in front of you guys and publicly said things that they didn't follow through on. It's gonna be up to them. It really is. I'll let them sit here and tell you how they're gonna earn their trust back.

"I don't need to put words in their mouths. The term that I continue to hear -- and excuse my language -- is 'grown-ass man.' So those grown-ass men can sit here and tell you guys what happened and tell you guys what they're gonna do to fix it. I don't need to do that for them."

Clevinger issued a statement apologizing for his actions. He said he regretted putting his teammates and staff, opponents and umpires "at risk" by going out Saturday with a group of people following the Indians' win over the White Sox.

"There is no excuse for my actions, and I can only take responsibility and learn from my mistakes," Clevinger's statement read. "Moving forward, I promise my actions will reflect a full understanding of the protocols set in place while I continue my passion for competing for the incredible Indians' fans and the City that I adore."

Manager Terry Francona, who returned after missing eight games to rest and treat a gastrointestinal ailment that has bothered him for nearly a year, said of Clevinger and Plesac, "This one kind of hurts."

"We'll deal with it like we always do," Francona said. "We care about each other. It doesn't mean you don't get disappointed with each other or even mad at each other sometimes. But what I care about is making it better."

The team implemented a code of conduct for players to follow on road trips, forbidding them from socializing outside of the team's players and staff. Once the team learned about Plesac's going out, the Indians immediately got him car service to drive him to Cleveland. But the team was not aware that Clevinger was with Plesac until after Clevinger flew back to Ohio with his teammates, coaches and other personnel.

Team president Chris Antonetti did not divulge any details of how the team learned about Clevinger's indiscretion. Antonetti said he has spoken with Clevinger, and the free-spirited 29-year-old understands that he violated team rules.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.