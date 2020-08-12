The Tampa Bay Rays placed Andrew Kittredge on the 45-day injured list Wednesday after he was diagnosed with a sprain of his right ulnar collateral ligament.

Kittredge exited Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox with right elbow soreness after throwing only five pitches. Kittredge was pitching in an opener role after recording the final two outs for his first career save on Monday.

The right-hander has a 2.25 ERA in eight appearances this season

Right-hander Aaron Slegers was called up to the major league roster in a corresponding move.