The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of their first homestand of the 2020 season at Sahlen Field, their new home away from home in Buffalo, New York. Jays fans from Buffalo, less than a two-hour drive from Toronto, and around New York showed up to take in the home opener Tuesday from the streets outside the stadium, on nearby rooftops and in local bars.

The Blue Jays are 1-1 so far in Buffalo. They welcome the Tampa Bay Rays to Sahlen Field on Friday for the first of a three-game series.

A billboard along Interstate 190 in downtown Buffalo welcomes the Blue Jays for their 2020 season. Michael F. McElroy for ESPN

One local family, the Wolfs, caught a peak of the Blue Jays warming up for their home opener against the Miami Marlins from the top deck of a parking garage that overlooks Sahlen Field. Michael F. McElroy for ESPN

Cardboard cutouts of loyal Jays fans were added to help the team feel at home in Buffalo. Michael F. McElroy for ESPN

Sahlen Field was transformed for the Blue Jays' arrival, including updates to the scoreboard, the terrain and enhanced field lights. Michael F. McElroy for ESPN

Benjamin Weil, a lifelong Jays fan, spent Tuesday's opener on Oak Street, hoping to catch a home run ball. Weil has traveled to every MLB stadium and Japan and Mexico to catch balls. Michael F. McElroy for ESPN

Fans gathered to watch history from the shoulder of the on-ramp to I-90 behind the Sahlen outfield. Michael F. McElroy for ESPN

Union Pub across the street from Sahlen is open and showing Blue Jays games for fans who can't attend games but still want to be close to the action. Michael F. McElroy for ESPN