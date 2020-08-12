The Boston Red Sox have placed outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right rib cage.

The outfielder suffered the injury in Tuesday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays when he fell while going from first base to third base in the eighth inning. X-rays were negative.

Boston recalled right-hander Ryan Weber to the major league club in a corresponding move.

Benintendi, who has a career .273 average, is hitting just .103 in 52 plate appearances this season, with no home runs and one RBI.