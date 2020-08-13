After arguing balls and strikes, Stephen Strasburg is ejected while he watches his team play from the stands. (0:36)

NEW YORK -- A pitcher getting ejected for arguing balls and strikes -- on his day off? And from the stands?

Nationals star Stephen Strasburg earned one of baseball's most unusual ejections in the third inning of Washington's game against the New York Mets on Thursday.

Strasburg was sitting in Section 121 at Citi Field in this socially distant season because he's scheduled to start Friday against the Baltimore Orioles. He was apparently unhappy with the strike zone of plate umpire Carlos Torres after Austin Voth's 2-2 pitch to Pete Alonso on the outside corner was ruled a ball.

Moments later, Torres ejected last year's World Series MVP, though it took a few seconds to realize who had been tossed.

Someone was heard yelling: "You're [expletive] brutal" shortly before television cameras captured Strasburg doffing his cap as he walked up the staircase on his way out of the park.

"Sorry, folks -- sorry, FCC," Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen said on SNY.

The usually stoic Strasburg appeared to be grinning underneath his blue mask as he made his exit.

Strasburg isn't the first pitcher to be ejected from the stands this year, as it happened to Pittsburgh's Derek Holland on July 26.