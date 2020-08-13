The St. Louis Cardinals, who have not played since July 30 and had another Cardinals staffer test positive for COVID-19, will return to action Saturday with a doubleheader in Chicago against the White Sox, sources told ESPN.

As a precaution, the team is asking all players to drive rental cars individually from St. Louis to Chicago.

Before the most recent positive test, the Cardinals had two straight days of negative test results. The Cardinals have now had 10 players and eight staff members test positive for the coronavirus.

Information from ESPN's Jesse Rogers and Buster Olney was used in this report.