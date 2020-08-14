Reigning American League Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez is ready to make his 2020 debut for the Houston Astros after being activated off the injured list Friday.

Alvarez hasn't played this season after going on the IL in July with an unspecified issue.

He has been playing in intrasquad games at the team's alternate training site in preparation for his return to the major league roster. The Astros host the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Manager Dusty Baker told reporters earlier this week that he doesn't envision Alvarez playing in the outfield after his knees got sore during spring training.

Alvarez, 23, hit .313 with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs in 87 games last season.

"I think with [Alvarez] in the lineup, a lot of things can happen," teammate George Springer told reporters earlier this week. "All of us got a pretty good glimpse at the stuff he could do last year. He's a very, very impactful bat. To have a guy in there like that, hopefully that can lengthen out the lineup a little bit and add a spark or two."

In a corresponding move, the Astros optioned pitcher Nivaldo Rodriguez to the team's alternate training site.