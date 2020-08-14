Two-time reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was scratched from his scheduled start against the Phillies in Philadelphia on Friday night because of neck tightness.

The Mets ace (2-0, 2.45 ERA) said that the tightness has lingered throughout the week but that tests revealed no structural damage. He said he's hopeful to make his next start but that has yet to be determined.

Right-hander Walker Lockett (1-1, 8.34 ERA) will start in deGrom's place.

While deGrom is out Friday, Robinson Cano returned from the injured list and is the designated hitter, batting fifth against the Phillies.

Cano, who is hitting .412 with a home run and seven RBIs in 11 games, had been on the injured list since Aug. 4 with a groin injury.

In his last start, on Sunday, the right-handed deGrom dodged trouble for five innings against the Marlins, allowing two runs and seven hits and later saying he had an issue with the middle finger on his right hand during a 32-pitch second inning.

Also, Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil wasn't in Friday's lineup but said he was feeling better a day after leaving a game against the Nationals after crashing into the left-field wall. X-rays were negative Thursday, and he was diagnosed with a bone contusion in his knee.