Jeff Passan breaks down the scheduling options for the Reds and Pirates after Saturday's and Sunday's games were called off due to a positive coronavirus test for Cincinnati. (1:07)

Games between the Reds and Pirates on Saturday and Sunday have been postponed after a Cincinnati player tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, Major League Baseball announced.

The teams were informed of the positive test after Friday's game in Cincinnati.

The Reds and Pirates could potentially play a doubleheader on Monday, when both have an off-day. They have two more series in which they can make up lost games, too.

The Reds have started the contact-tracing process to potentially isolate players who came into contact with the infected player. The team is likely to undergo increased testing beyond the standard every-other-day saliva test.

The St. Louis Cardinals, who have not played since July 29, are returning to the field against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Outside of St. Louis, Major League Baseball had reported no positive tests in the previous two weeks.