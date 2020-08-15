With two outs in the bottom of the first, Stephen Strasburg pauses after a pitch and has to be taken out of the game having thrown just 16 pitches. (1:06)

The Washington Nationals have placed right-hander Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day injured list with carpal tunnel neuritis in his throwing hand, the team announced Saturday.

Strasburg left Friday night's game after throwing just 16 pitches. Nationals manager Dave Martinez said after the 15-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles that Strasburg was pulled because of the lingering nerve issue in his right hand.

"I didn't like what I saw," Martinez said. "I told him then and there, 'Hey, I don't want you to continue right now.' I talked to him after he came out, and I appreciated him trying to gut it out. But I don't want this to become a bigger issue if something else goes wrong."

Strasburg was shaking his hand on the mound before walking to the dugout.

"I don't want to see him out there, shaking his hand in pain," Martinez said. "So I think the best thing right now is to kinda shut him down and see if we can get this straightened out."

Strasburg had gotten a late start on the season because of the nerve issue. Friday was only his second start in 2020, and he is 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.