Detroit Tigers first baseman C.J. Cron has elected to undergo season-ending knee surgery, manager Ron Gardenhire announced Saturday.

Cron exited the Tigers' 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday with a sprained left knee. He was struck by Danny Mendick's hard-hit grounder in the fourth inning and stayed down for a while. He eventually walked off with some assistance.

The Tigers added Cron this offseason to provide more power in what was an anemic lineup in 2019. He's hitting .190 but does have four home runs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.