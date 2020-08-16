Scenes from MLB's salute to Negro Leagues' 100th anniversary

Major League Baseball is honoring the Negro Leagues on the 100th anniversary of their inaugural season Sunday, with all major league players, managers, coaches and umpires wearing a special uniform patch, among other tributes.
The logo on the patch is a derivative of the official logo created by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. The logo also will be featured on base jewels and lineup cards.
The Negro National League, founded in 1920, was the first successful organized professional league that allowed Black and Hispanic players to showcase their abilities. The Negro Leagues operated for more than 40 years, becoming a catalyst for economic growth in African-American communities across the country and helping to spark social change.
Here's a look around the league and on social media at baseball's salute to the Negro Leagues:
iconic. #NegroLeagues100 🖤 pic.twitter.com/5DDx1a56WT— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 16, 2020
Let's get it then, @Team_Harrison3. #NegroLeagues100 pic.twitter.com/Iot0Ajw4Ka— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 16, 2020
.@DatDude_Ster42 took the field in some custom cleats that honored the #NegroLeagues100 today. pic.twitter.com/lCFUEPy1WK— Cut4 (@Cut4) August 16, 2020
Honored to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues today! Thankful for the progress we've made to have everyone welcome in one league, but still fighting for #JusticeEqualityNow @nlbmprez @Brewers @MLB pic.twitter.com/oW2Y1QJYlI— Brent Suter (@bruter24) August 16, 2020
Today is for the trailblazers. #AlwaysRoyal // #NegroLeagues100 pic.twitter.com/cDoeWFx1hN— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 16, 2020
We have some legends joining us in the dugout today.#DetroitRoots | #NegroLeagues100 pic.twitter.com/obmNQsH6Jl— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 16, 2020
#NegroLeagues100 ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/laMXyAM77C— Colorado Rockies 😷 (@Rockies) August 16, 2020
Today, the Brewers and Cubs join MLB in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 16, 2020
Tune in now for the series finale on @fswisconsin & @620wtmj.#NegroLeagues100 | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/s03if9NzIZ
We couldn't be here without them. #NegroLeagues100 pic.twitter.com/iv3RGYyyPP— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 16, 2020