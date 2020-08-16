Scenes from MLB's salute to Negro Leagues' 100th anniversary

Doug Glanville narrates his poem which honors baseball's Black pioneers, as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues. (1:16)

Major League Baseball is honoring the Negro Leagues on the 100th anniversary of their inaugural season Sunday, with all major league players, managers, coaches and umpires wearing a special uniform patch, among other tributes.

The logo on the patch is a derivative of the official logo created by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. The logo also will be featured on base jewels and lineup cards.

The Negro National League, founded in 1920, was the first successful organized professional league that allowed Black and Hispanic players to showcase their abilities. The Negro Leagues operated for more than 40 years, becoming a catalyst for economic growth in African-American communities across the country and helping to spark social change.

Here's a look around the league and on social media at baseball's salute to the Negro Leagues:

.@DatDude_Ster42 took the field in some custom cleats that honored the #NegroLeagues100 today. pic.twitter.com/lCFUEPy1WK — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 16, 2020

Honored to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues today! Thankful for the progress we've made to have everyone welcome in one league, but still fighting for #JusticeEqualityNow @nlbmprez @Brewers @MLB pic.twitter.com/oW2Y1QJYlI — Brent Suter (@bruter24) August 16, 2020

We have some legends joining us in the dugout today.#DetroitRoots | #NegroLeagues100 pic.twitter.com/obmNQsH6Jl — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 16, 2020