The New York Yankees have placed infielder DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left thumb.

LeMahieu appeared to suffer the injury on an awkward swing during Saturday night's victory over the Boston Red Sox. The American League leader in batting average joins fellow Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the IL.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Saturday that X-rays revealed no break but that LeMahieu would undergo an MRI and CT scan on the thumb.

LeMahieu is batting .411 with two home runs and eight RBIs this season for the Yankees, who also activated utility player Miguel Andujar from the alternate site in a corresponding roster move Sunday.