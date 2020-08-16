CHICAGO -- The Cubs placed right-hander Tyler Chatwood on the 10 day injured list with a mid-back strain, retroactive to Aug. 13, the team announced Sunday.

Chatwood, 30, was scheduled to pitch on Monday but instead Kyle Hendricks will take the ball in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. Kwang-Hyun Kim will start for St. Louis in Game 1 as both teams have yet to announce their Game 2 starter. The teams also have a doubleheader on Wednesday against each other.

Chatwood was off to a good start this season but blew up in his last outing, giving up eight runs in 2⅓ innings against the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 6. It's unclear if his back injury impacted that outing.

The team purchased the contract of right-hander Jason Adam from its alternate training site to take the place of Chatwood on the roster.

Adam, 29, signed a minor league deal with the Cubs last offseason after playing for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019. Right-hander Jharel Cotton was designated for assignment.