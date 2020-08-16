The Toronto Blue Jays placed shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a sprained right knee.

Bichette "felt something" in his knee during Saturday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays while stretching, according to manager Charlie Montoyo. Bichette was then sent for an MRI.

Bichette leads the Blue Jays in average (.361), on-base percentage (.391) and hits (22). He also has five home runs, 13 RBIs and four stolen bases this season. He is currently on a nine-game hitting streak.

Bichette's average is second in the American League, behind the New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu (.411), who also was placed on the IL on Sunday.

Toronto recalled infielder Santiago Espinal in a corresponding move.