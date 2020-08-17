The Boston Red Sox are in rough shape and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom knows the challenge ahead.

"This isn't what any of us want," Bloom told the Boston Globe on Sunday. "There's a lot of work to do."

The Red Sox (6-16) have lost seven straight and have the worst record in the American League. They have started 11 different pitchers in just 22 games this season. That roster instability was evident early on.

Boston lost ace Chris Sale to injury, presumed Opening Day starter Eduardo Rodriguez to COVID-19 complications and dealt David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a deal that also sent out MVP outfielder Mookie Betts.

"Obviously the results have not been what we wanted," Chaim said. "We knew that we were down a couple of pitchers and that this was going to be an area of our team that was a work in progress and certainly we've gotten really poor results so far."

With their season in a tailspin, Bloom acknowledged the Red Sox are likely to be sellers at this year's trade deadline.

"From Day 1 here, I felt like long-term sustainability needed to be a really important priority here," said Bloom, who is in his first year with the organization. "How we started, you have to weigh that in. We want to compete but we have to prioritize our big-picture goals."