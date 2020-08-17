San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham has a broken hamate bone in his hand and could miss the rest of the regular season.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler confirmed the injury during an interview Monday morning with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, saying the expected recovery timeline for the injury is 4-6 weeks.

Tingler said the Padres are holding out hope, however, that Pham can return ahead of schedule, citing his toughness and "pain tolerance."

"Knowing Tommy, knowing his pain tolerance, I think we're hoping -- is there a chance that that gets sped up a week, two weeks -- somewhere in there just, knowing who Tommy is," Tingler said. "Is there a chance, towards the end of the year where hopefully if we're in the playoffs, to give us a shot."

Pham suffered the injury on an awkward swing in the ninth inning on Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"We knew it was not gonna be good when Tommy's coming out of the game with the game on the line," Tingler said. "You're kinda expecting the worst."

Tingler said the Padres will promote outfielder Josh Naylor to replace Pham on the roster. The 32-year-old Pham is batting .207 with two home runs and six stolen bases this season, his first with the Padres.