Right-handed pitching prospect Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, will make his major league debut for the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, general manager Al Avila said.

Mize, 23, is one of three prized prospects being called up to the majors, along with left-hander Tarik Skubal, who will start Tuesday's game against the White Sox, and infielder Isaac Paredes, Avila said.

Mize (No. 14) and the 23-year-old Skubal (No. 79) are both ranked in ESPN's Kiley McDaniel's top 100 prospects for the 2020 season.

"It's the proper time," Avila said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "... It's performance based from here on out. As I said before, when we brought these guys up, we want them here to stay. We'll see how it turns out."

To make room for the 21-year-old Paredes on the roster, infielder Dawel Lugo was designated for assignment.