Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays is pursuing a second opinion on his sprained right knee, which he injured in a suspended game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

Bichette will get a second opinion after undergoing tests including an MRI on his injured knee, which landed him on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Manager Charlie Montoyo said Bichette hurt himself while stretching before an at-bat.

Bichette is batting .361, second-best in the American League. He entered Sunday fifth in the league in slugging (.672) and OPS (1.063).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.