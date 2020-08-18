        <
        >

          Jays shortstop Bo Bichette seeking second opinion on knee

          11:05 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays is pursuing a second opinion on his sprained right knee, which he injured in a suspended game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

          Bichette will get a second opinion after undergoing tests including an MRI on his injured knee, which landed him on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

          Manager Charlie Montoyo said Bichette hurt himself while stretching before an at-bat.

          Bichette is batting .361, second-best in the American League. He entered Sunday fifth in the league in slugging (.672) and OPS (1.063).

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.