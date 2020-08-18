Corey and Kyle Seager each homered in Monday's game at Dodger Stadium, marking the first time in nearly 20 years that two brothers have homered in the same game.

Corey Seager, the Los Angeles Dodgers' shortstop, hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the second. Kyle Seager, the Seattle Mariners' third baseman, cranked a solo homer in the top of the third. It marked the first time that two brothers on opposing teams homered in the same game since Felipe and Cesar Crespo did it June 7, 2001.

Corey is playing in his sixth major league season and Kyle is in his 10th, but Monday marked the first time they had faced each other. The only other time the Mariners played the Dodgers with both of them in the majors, in August of 2018, Corey was recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Kyle, 32, and Corey, 26, have combined for three trips to the All-Star Game, two Silver Slugger Awards and one Gold Glove.