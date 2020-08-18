Just a few days after making his season debut, Yordan Alvarez is back on the injured list for the Houston Astros, the team announced Tuesday.

Alvarez, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, had an MRI on Monday after experiencing discomfort in his right knee. He had missed two games due to the injury.

He had been listed as day-to-day by manager Dusty Baker.

Alvarez made his season debut Friday after being activated from the injured list and is hitting .250 with a home run and four RBIs in two games.

He had been on the IL because of a positive COVID-19 test before summer camp.

Alvarez, 23, batted .313 with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs last season en route to Rookie of the Year honors.

The move to the injured list is retroactive to Friday. In a corresponding move, the Astros called up Taylor Jones from the team's alternate training site.