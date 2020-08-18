Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a three-run home run and a grand slam as the Padres defeat the Rangers 14-4. (0:46)

Texas Rangers pitcher Ian Gibaut, who threw a pitch at Manny Machado after Fernando Tatis Jr.'s grand slam in Monday night's game, has been suspended for three games.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward also received a one-game suspension "as a result of Gibaut's actions," MLB said in a statement Tuesday.

Woodward will serve his suspension Tuesday when the Rangers face the Padres. Gibaut has elected to appeal. They were both fined an undisclosed amount.

Tatis missed a take sign and swung on a 3-0 pitch with the bases loaded and the Padres sporting a seven-run lead in the eighth inning. Both the Rangers and Tatis' own manager took issue with him swinging on a 3-0 count with a big lead.

"I didn't like it, personally," Woodward said. "But, like I said, the norms are being challenged on a daily basis. So just because I don't like it doesn't mean it's not right. I don't think we liked it as a group."

Tatis said after the game that he will try to learn from the experience.

"I've been in this game since I was a kid," he said. "I know a lot of unwritten rules. I was kind of lost on this. Those experiences, you have to learn. Probably next time, I'll take a pitch."

Tatis' decision to swing became a hot topic on Tuesday, with former and current players and managers across the sport weighing in on baseball's "unwritten rules."

