CHICAGO -- Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant will miss at least the next couple of days after getting an injection in his left wrist to manage an injury that has bothered him for about a week.

Bryant, 28, rolled his wrist while diving for a ball in the outfield Aug. 12 against the Cleveland Indians. He finished that game, hitting a home run moments later, but then missed the next two contests. In the four games since returning, he was 2-for-16 with five strikeouts. Overall, he is hitting .177 with a .271 on-base percentage as the Cubs' new leadoff man.

Bryant has been plagued by some nagging injuries over the past couple of seasons, including an ankle ailment last year. He also has previously dealt with a shoulder issue. He'll be out until at least Friday.

The Cubs have a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday before an off day Thursday.

The team also placed outfielder Steven Souza Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain while purchasing the contract of infielder Hernan Perez to take his place. The Cubs moved righty Brad Wieck to the 45-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster for Perez.