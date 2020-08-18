Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has been placed on the injured list, with the team saying Tuesday he was potentially exposed to COVID-19 and that while he tested negative, it opted to make the move out of "an abundance of caution."

Markakis, 36, originally opted out of the season because of his concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

But the veteran outfielder changed his mind late last month.

"Sitting at home, watching these guys compete ... and all the risks they're going through going out there, in the pit of my stomach I felt I wanted to be out there," he said at the time.

The Braves recalled outfielder Cristian Pache ahead of Tuesday night's game against the visiting Washington Nationals.