Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used an anti-gay slur during Cincinnati's game Wednesday night at the Kansas City Royals and later left the broadcast after apologizing.

Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning of the first game of a doubleheader. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air.

Brennaman remained on air in the second game until the top of the fifth inning, when he spoke directly to the camera before handing off play-by-play duties to Jim Day.

"I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of," Brennaman said. "If I have hurt anyone out there, I can't tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart I'm so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith.

"I don't know if I'm going to be putting on this headset again. I don't know if it's going to be for the Reds. I don't know if it's going to be for my bosses at Fox. I will apologize to the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I've offended here tonight."

Major League Baseball was aware of the incident but did not have an immediate comment. The Reds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brennaman and the Reds announcers were working from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, even though the doubleheader against the Royals was in Kansas City, Missouri. Remote broadcasts have become the norm in baseball this year because of coronavirus protocols.

"I can't begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am," Brennaman said. "That is not who I am. It never has been. And I'd like to think maybe I could have some people that could back that up. I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness."

The son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, Thom, 56, has called major league games for 33 years and has been with Fox Sports for the past 27, covering primarily baseball and football.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.