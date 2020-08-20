Albert Pujols lines an RBI single into left field to tie Alex Rodriguez for the second-most RBIs in Major League history. (0:23)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Albert Pujols tied Alex Rodriguez for second place on the MLB career RBI list with a single in the sixth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.

Pujols' hit off Andrew Suarez drove in Anthony Rendon as part of the Angels' two-run inning. It's the 2,086th RBI of Pujols' career.

Former home run king Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.

Pujols remains one home run shy of 660 for his career, which would tie him with Willie Mays for fifth.