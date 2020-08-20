Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Yonny Chirinos once again has been placed on the injured list with a right elbow strain after complaining that he "just didn't feel right" after a bullpen session, manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday.

"He complained of just a lack of power in his pitches," Cash told reporters Wednesday. "We'll have him checked out for sure. Want to get him right. We totally respect and understand the unique build-up that a lot of these guys have had, and he's right at the top of that list. Hopefully some time off will help that."

Cash said the team is awaiting further medical evaluations.

Chirinos missed 12 games with a triceps injury before returning Sunday, when he threw 50 pitches over 2 2/3 innings against Toronto in his third start of the season. Overall, he has a 2.38 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings this season.

He also missed the first two weeks of Summer Camp after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Rays already had lost two-way rookie Brendan McKay for the season after he had surgery on his left throwing shoulder Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the Rays recalled right-hander Aaron Slegers from their alternate training site.