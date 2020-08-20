Pittsburgh Pirates president Travis Williams has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Thursday.

"I have recently tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling the onset of symptoms on Monday evening," Williams said in a statement. "Fortunately, however, I followed the critical health and safety protocols that we have put in place, including wearing a mask as required, maintaining safe social distance and, upon the onset of symptoms, immediately isolating myself and getting tested which has prevented further impact to others."

In the statement, Williams said there were no additional positive tests within the organization.

The team said Williams had not come into contact with any players, members of coaching staff or the baseball operations staff, as the Pirates had been on the road.

"I am on the road to recovery," Williams said. "In the meantime, I wanted to use my diagnosis as another reminder that we are all susceptible. ... We all must do our part to get through this pandemic together."

Williams, a former executive with the Pittsburgh Penguins, was named president of the Pirates in October 2019.