The Yankees have placed left-handed reliever Zack Britton on the 10-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring.

The Yankees announced the move Thursday, one day after Britton appeared to suffer the injury against the Tampa Bay Rays. Manager Aaron Boone said earlier Thursday that Britton was undergoing an MRI.

Britton is the latest high-profile Yankees player to be placed on the 10-day injured list, joining sluggers Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) and Aaron Judge (calf) and infielder DJ LeMahieu (thumb). Judge is tied for second in the American League with nine home runs, while LeMahieu leads the AL in hitting with a .411 average.

The Yankees made three other roster moves before Thursday afternoon's game against the Rays, promoting right-handers Ben Heller and Miguel Yajure and optioning utility man Miguel Andujar to their alternate site.

Britton has had an outstanding start filling in as the Yankees' closer this season while Aroldis Chapman was sidelined recovering from COVID-19. The two-time All-Star is 0-2 with a 2.00 ERA and is tied for the American League lead with eight saves,