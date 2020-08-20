Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarez was carted off the field after being struck in the groin by a line drive during Thursday's game against the Blue Jays in Buffalo.

Alvarez was hit by a 105.3 mph liner off the bat of Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Alvarez finished the play to get the final out of the fifth inning then dropped to the ground and was taken off the field.

He was replaced by Tommy Hunter. The Blue Jays won the first game of the doubleheader 3-2 from a walk-off single by Gurriel.

Alvarez has been one of the few bright spots in the Phillies' beleaguered bullpen with a 1.42 ERA in eight appearances.