Two members of the New York Mets organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the postponement of the team's next two games.

The Mets will not play Thursday against the Marlins in Miami, and the Friday opener of their weekend series at Citi Field against the crosstown rival New York Yankees also has been postponed.

Major League Baseball announced the positive tests and the postponed games Thursday, saying that "additional testing and contact tracing" will be conducted.

One Mets player and one staff member tested positive, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and multiple reports.