In addition to Friday's opener being postponed, the remainder of this weekend's Subway Series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets has been called off due to positive tests for COVID-19.

Two members of the Mets organization -- one player and one staff member, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and multiple reports -- have tested positive. Major League Baseball said the weekend series at Citi Field has been postponed "out of an abundance of caution" and to allow additional testing to be conducted.

The Mets' game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday also was postponed.

The positive tests are the first confirmed within the Mets organization since the season began. Right-hander Brad Brach missed preseason camp and confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.